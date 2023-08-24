‘Medical tests being booked’ – Ex-Liverpool target joining surprise club this summer

The lure of Saudi Arabia has been a problem for many an English club this summer, with Liverpool in particular left in the lurch after losing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in quick succession.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported on Thursday morning on X that the Saudi Pro League has managed to attract an up-and-coming talent in Gabri Veiga to the Gulf States.

Al Ahli will complete formal process to sign Gabri Veiga today after deal agreed overnight with Celta Vigo and player side 🟢🇪🇸🇸🇦 #AlAhli Medical tests being booked for Veiga, deal set to be sealed. pic.twitter.com/dbeCHZTXvh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

It’s a huge loss for Napoli, given that the player was previously understood to be destined to switch to Italy, though also a move that will have Reds fans scratching their heads following previous links to the Celta Vigo starlet.

Wolves captain Ruben Neves’ switch will have most certainly enabled such a surprising transfer as Saudi clubs look to advance the image of an exciting, premier-class league as opposed to what many perceive to be a final big payday for the world’s elite but fading stars.

With all due respect to the Saudi top-flight, it seems a cosmic waste of talent on Veiga’s behalf, with the standard of football still well below par compared to La Liga, Serie A – or any top five European league for that matter.

It certainly makes our task in the window all the more difficult if the wealth of the Saudi state can manage to lure in Europe’s hottest prospects with the promise of eye-watering salaries.

