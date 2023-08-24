The ‘immoral’ tactic Liverpool must deploy to bring Bundesliga defender to Anfield – report

Liverpool fans are hoping that another piece of transfer business can be completed before the window closes and it seems that a defender may now become a priority before we enter September.

As reported by German outlet Bild: ‘Hincapie only extended his contract until 2027 in February and should stay until at least 2024.

‘According to BILD information, Leverkusen would only be willing to talk to a completely immoral offer. This should go in the direction of 70 million euros’.

Having seen other reports in Ecuador suggesting that bid of $45 million could be enough to prize the defender away from the Bundesliga, then it seems his price tag may have increased greatly.

If the Reds are asked to fork out a new figure of €70 million instead though for the services of Piero Hincapie, then you would assume that there is enough of a budget remaining to secure this deal.

Having seen the Moises Caicedo budget barely dented by the signing of Wataru Endo, then Jurgen Klopp does seemingly have enough left in his war chest for one more big deal this summer.

If we have decided that the midfield is strong enough, or no other options are available, then a left-sided central defender has long been on our shopping list.

Given our manager and Jorg Schmadtke’s expertise within the Bundesliga, if they have both highlighted the 21-year-old as a potential target – then we should be paying attention to rumours around him.

With two of our deals already being completed in Germany too, as well as the fact Xabi Alonso is his current manager, the Ecuadorian international could be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.

