(Video) Klopp impresses with his acting skills in chest-slamming performance

Jurgen Klopp is known for his unrivaled passion on the sidelines for Liverpool but he may have just peaked in his most recent clip.
During a media day at the club’s training ground, the German showed off his acting skills with a trademark chest slam.
He also shouted: “This is everything”, with his performance evoking applause from those present.
It’s safe to say he probably had a sore chest after this effort too!
You can view the video of Klopp courtesy of LFC (via @alt_vvdrole on X):
— VVD4 (@alt_vvdrole) August 24, 2023
