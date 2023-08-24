(Video) Klopp impresses with his acting skills in chest-slamming performance

Jurgen Klopp is known for his unrivaled passion on the sidelines for Liverpool but he may have just peaked in his most recent clip.

During a media day at the club’s training ground, the German showed off his acting skills with a trademark chest slam.

He also shouted: “This is everything”, with his performance evoking applause from those present.

It’s safe to say he probably had a sore chest after this effort too!

You can view the video of Klopp courtesy of LFC (via @alt_vvdrole on X):

