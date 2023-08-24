Liverpool beating Tottenham in the race for left-sided centre-back; player loves the Reds – report

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without hundreds of names being bandied around but one of the most recent rumoured Liverpool targets appears to be edging a little closer to making his move to Merseyside.

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs said: “The last name that I would mention on the centre-back, even though I think it’s more potentially Liverpool and still very possibly West Ham, is [Piero] Hincapie as well,” the journalist explains.

“He’s a left-sided centre-back with very high potential, good experience and Tottenham have certainly run the numbers and data on him. I don’t think at this stage they’ve added him to the shortlist, but he might be a name to watch as far as moving to the Premier League over the coming weeks.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp impresses with his acting skills in chest-slamming performance

“I don’t think it’s accurate at this stage to say that Spurs are in the race, but keep an eye on that point I said before about what if you miss out on one target. Who do you pivot to in the last hours of the window and that’s where you might get some surprises.

“But I’m told if it is to be a Premier League club, the player would love Liverpool but they aren’t fully sold and West Ham who missed out on Harry Maguire are still another club to watch.”

It seems then that we can add Piero Hincapie to the list of potential targets, even with this small amount of time left in which we have to complete any further transfer business.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It has been reported in the player’s native nation of Ecuador that Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing the player and that a bid of $45 million could be enough to prize him away from the Bundesliga.

Given the fact that the 21-year-old plays for Bayer Leverkusen, we can assume that Jorg Schmadtke’s ties to the league will mean that he has the inside scoop on how good of a player the defender really is.

Add in the fact that Xabi Alonso is his current manager too, then we may well stand a good chance of securing the services of someone who could help us out in an area of real weakness.

The lack of a left-sided centre-back has worried many of our supporters but this signing could add some long-term stability to that role, should the recruitment staff think he’s the right man for the job.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…