Liverpool just signed ‘Rolls Royce’ centre-back Carlton Cole says can play ‘with both feet’

Liverpool like to operate quietly in the transfer market and another deal has been completed with next to no rumours reaching the media, one that addresses a much-needed gap in our squad.

Speaking with whufc.com, U16s coach Carlton Cole profiled Amara Nallo back in May and said: “I would describe Amara as a Rolls Royce of a centre-back. He has a great left foot and is elegant when he moves with the ball.

“He can play the ball with both feet and has been working on his heading as well. He’s a player who has a high ceiling.”

The 16-year-old shared an image of himself with his new red shirt onto his Instagram account and confirmed the news that he had made the Merseyside move, which should be seen as exciting news.

Given the public outcry for a left-footed centre-back to be added to our squad, then the introduction of a promising young option should be viewed with a lot of interest.

As we have Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams already available, there’s no major rush to get a player into our first-team squad.

Therefore, adding a classy two-footed option that can learn the ways of the club and then hopefully force a way into Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming years seems like a smart move.

Fingers crossed we look back at this move in a few years time as a real shrewd piece of business and it can be an answer to any long-term defensive issues.

Seeing the success of the signing of Ben Doak from Celtic, perhaps these type of deals could be the way forward for the development of our academy.

