Liverpool midfield target ‘training on his own’; transfer away seems imminent – report

There are many midfield targets that Liverpool have been linked with this summer but a few have been reoccurring since the window opened, with one of these seemingly edging closer to a departure from his current club.

Speaking with the media, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano said: “Amrabat is training on his own, he won’t travel with us for next game” (via Fabrizio Romano on X).

It seems clear then that the Italian side don’t see much of a future for their midfielder, especially if they’re allowing him to train alone at present.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Alexander-Arnold and Robertson’s celebrations in training

Sofyan Amrabat impressed many during his performances at the World Cup and that led to links to many tops clubs around Europe last January.

Now though, the Moroccan appears to still be struggling to find himself a move elsewhere and it seems his parent club aren’t happy with being left in limbo.

This could open the door for Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff to go and complete a deal, with both the player and his club seemingly ready to part ways.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

It depends how seriously we view the 27-year-old as a possible signing this summer and how important we think signing another midfielder is though.

If he truly is a long-term target and with days remaining of the window, this could be a transfer story with an interesting ending.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 2 Review 🤩: Haaland & Isak disappoint, who captained Mitoma? Brentford on the rise…