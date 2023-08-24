Dejan Lovren weighs in on Salah exit fears as Al-Ittihad pitch Ronaldo-plus contract

Chaos reigns free again at Liverpool after a fresh report emerged claiming that Mo Salah now wants to leave the Anfield-based outfit after being pitched a mega-salary offer.

To be clear, Relevo claim that Al-Ittihad would make the Egyptian the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League (yes, even above Cristian Ronaldo).

Putting aside the obvious, in that the forward’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has ALREADY made it expressly clear his client won’t be leaving this summer, former Red and best pal Dejan Lovren jumped on X to share his two cents on the matter.

It’s fair to say that it’s highly unlikely BOTH the Croatian and Salah’s agent would be wide of the mark on this given how public they’ve been with their assertions.

READ MORE: Liverpool have a player destined to come alive after Wataru Endo transfer – opinion

READ MORE: ‘Medical tests being booked’ – Ex-Liverpool target joining surprise club this summer

With Saudi’s financial might already having lured both our former captain in Jordan Henderson and our specialist No.6 in Fabinho, of course, fan anxieties in this regard are not without a basis.

Regardless, we’d be mightily surprised to see our No.11 make the switch to the Middle East anytime soon.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️