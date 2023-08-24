‘Done, completed’: Fabrizio Romano confirms LFC midfield transfer as another ‘deal advanced’

Liverpool have completed a move for another Academy prospect in Leicester City’s Trey Nyoni.

Fabrizio Romano shared an update on X, with the 2006-born star potentially set to be joined West Ham’s Amara Nallo amid an ‘advanced’ deal for the youngster.

Done, completed. Talented midfielder born in 2006 Trey Nyoni joins Liverpool from Leicester. 🔴✨ #LFC https://t.co/Hx2VMh7wtW pic.twitter.com/ID3pkMtl4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

It’s not quite the signings fans will have been hoping for as we creep ever closer to deadline day, with the search for a ‘multi-functional’ operator still ongoing.

With the likes of Gabri Veiga heading off to Saudi Arabia (Fabrizio Romano) and former target Matheus Nunes apparently destined for the Etihad, however, the pool of available talent is thinning.

The concern for many will be whether it has thinned to the point of the club refusing to engage with the market in its current form and hold out for better options down the line.

We do now have, in theory, a starting midfield three that carries a great deal of quality in Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and talented youngsters waiting in the wings.

Still, things feel a little bare in the midfield department; a reality a more versatile option could help fix before we move on to quickly fixing the backline.

