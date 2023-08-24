The two Mo Salah replacements that Liverpool have lined up; ‘Klopp is a great admirer of both’ – report

There’s no doubting that Mo Salah is a Liverpool legend, given the magnitude of his achievements since arriving at Anfield, but it appears that the Reds are now planning for life without him in our side.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato: ‘The Egyptian has a further two-year contract with the Reds, meaning Liverpool are already shopping around for a replacement for a bona fide Anfield Road legend.

‘Well, Jurgen Klopp is a great admirer of both Leroy Sané of Bayern Munich and Federico Chiesa’.

Despite the rumours that are circling around a possible deal from Saudi Arabia from our Egyptian King, it seems that the above planning is very much in place for when his current deal ends and not as an imminent replacement.

For that reason then, we should perhaps be able to swiftly rule out Leroy Sane as the now 27-year-old will be nearly 30 whenever our No.11’s current deal runs out at the club and that’s a very anti-FSG move to complete.

Even Federico Chiesa would be 27-years-old at that point too, which would be seen as being at the top end of any possible transfer – if not impossible again.

We have seen with Wataru Endo though that sometimes the rules can be bent in order to complete a move for the right player and that could open the market up even more for a new attacker.

However, and having said all of this, it feels highly unlikely that when we have a little over a week of this summer’s window being open that the club are drawing up long-term forward additions.

We should then all hope that none of this implies a sooner departure for our much-loved 31-year-old, otherwise we could be in big trouble.

