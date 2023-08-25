Bundesliga outfit ‘block approach’ from Liverpool for talented 21 y/o – Football Insider

Liverpool have been and are continuing to be linked with a number of players as the transfer window draws to a close but the Reds hopes of signing one player in particular have now been ended according to a report from Football Insider.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the last few days but the Bundesliga outfit have now ‘blocked an approach’ for the 21-year-old from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Ecuador international has been told he’s not up for sale and that he’ll be going nowhere during the current window.

Hincapie has recently attracted interest from Spurs and Chelsea and impressed for Xabi Alonso’s side last term making 43 appearances (across all competitions).

Klopp is reportedly eager to add to his options at the heart of his defence with Ibou Konate and Virgil van Dijk his preferred partnership and Joe Gomez and Joel Matip his options in reserve.

Our No. 5 is a ‘doubt’ for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle at St. James’ Park after sustaining a muscle injury meaning our German tactician will be forced into making a change to the starting XI that he’s selected for our opening two Premier League games.

There’s no doubt that another option at centre back would be welcomed with open arms but it now looks unlikely that Hincapie will be a Liverpool player come the end of the window.

