Klopp ‘very, very interested’ in talented midfielder; has ‘permission’ to leave current club this summer – Falk

Jurgen Klopp remains ‘very, very interested’ in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer and the Dutchman has now been given permission to leave the Bundesliga champions.

The 21-year-old, who was only signed from Ajax last year, has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at the Allianz Arena and is believed to be growing frustrated with his lack of game time.

Liverpool have been long linked with a move for the Netherlands international with The Athletic’s James Pearce also claiming recently that the Reds ‘would be part of the conversation’ if he is put up for sale.

“I know for sure that Jurgen Klopp is very, very interested in Ryan Gravenberch, and now the situation has changed – Gravenberch has permission from Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich because Tuchel’s idea is that, if they sell him (and Liverpool have signalled that they could pay £20m), Tuchel would get funds perhaps to fund a new No.6,” Falk wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside. “The board had said no to his request, but if there’s money coming in from the potential sale of Gravenberch, he could try to get a holding midfielder for the squad.”

READ MORE: Journalist claims 21 y/o Bundesliga defender ‘would love Liverpool’ and ‘could be available for £35m’

Gravenberch is desperate to start playing regular football again and with our squad still in need of another midfield signing you can’t help but feel that Anfield could be the right move for the player.

The Amsterdam-born talent was an unused substitute for Bayern’s German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig and their opening Bundesliga clash against Werder Bremen recently which will have only strengthened his desire to move on this summer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Falk has previously claimed that he expects Liverpool to make a move for the Dutchman despite Klopp already completing the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

With five senior midfielders leaving the club this summer including club captain Jordan Henderson and experienced figures such as Fabinho and James Milner we’d certainly like to see another new faced added in the middle of the park.

Gravenberch is a player that, despite his tender age, has experience of playing at the highest level and could get his career back on track under the watchful eye of our German tactician.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️