Journalist claims 21 y/o Bundesliga defender ‘would love Liverpool’ and ‘could be available for £35m’

Some Liverpool supporters may still be wanting another midfielder to be signed before the transfer window closes on September 1 but Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to strengthen his defensive options with a left-sided centre-half.

One name being linked with a move to Anfield is Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie.

Ben Jacobs has already confirmed that the 21-year-old would ‘love’ a move to Liverpool and the journalist has now taken to X to provide a further update on the Ecuadorian – claiming he could be available for as little as £35m.

Hincapie would love a move to the Premier League. Still no offers. Could be available for £35m. Anything around this price and I understand Hincapie would push for the move.🇪🇨 https://t.co/MJuYaSUCno — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 24, 2023

Hincapie played 43 times for Leverkusen last term (across all competitions) and he showcased his versatility by operating as a left-back on 12 occasions and also further upfield as a winger 6 times (transfermarkt).

You’d suspect that Klopp and Co. would be attracted to the Ecuador international’s ability to play in numerous positions and although the player only signed a new deal until 2027 with the Bundesliga outfit back in February this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

It’s hard for many players to turn down the opportunity to join the greatest league in the world so it’ll be interesting to see if we make our move with deadline day fast approaching.

Ex-Red Xabi Alonso is currently in charge of the German side so the Spaniard could play an interesting role in the transfer – we’ll just have to wait and see.

