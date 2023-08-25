Transfer insider says Liverpool signing could be imminent as Reds look at front of queue

Liverpool could seal the transfer of Ryan Gravenberch ‘really fast’ if they were to ‘get concrete’ with a move for the Dutchman this summer.

Christian Falk reported that the former Ajax midfielder is ‘open’ to a move to either one of Manchester United or the Anfield-based outfit, though the Reds are suspected to be at the front of the queue.

“I think Gravenberch is open to both clubs, Liverpool and Manchester United. He’s very interested in the Premier League,” the BILD journalist informed CaughtOffside.

“He will choose the club that shows him he’ll get playing time. I think Klopp is a very good guy to pursue people, so, at the moment, I would see Liverpool being at the front in this race.

“For Gravenberch, he wouldn’t necessarily mind which club it is. He wants to leave.

“If Liverpool get concrete, this transfer could happen really fast, but you can see that they are testing the market. They tried to get Andre of Fluminense, but they didn’t succeed.”

The Merseysiders remain keen on the prospect of adding a multi-functional midfield operator to their squad this summer, whilst there’s also a pressing need to invest in the backline before the window closes on 1st September.

One might imagine some further negotiation will be required if Liverpool do open with a £20m bid, however, as expected, given it would the Bavarians would only make a minimal profit on the £16.3m they plumped out to sign the player from the Eredivisie.

That said, given Gravenberch only registered 937 minutes across all competitions (559 in the Bundesliga), can there be too many complaints over a low offer?

Still, we’ll be pleasantly surprised if our recruitment team isn’t required to raise the bar a little higher to get this transfer over the line and ensure we’re as fully-stocked in the middle of the park as humanly possible.

