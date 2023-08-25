Liverpool could raid Bundesliga outfit for 21y/o speedster who won 2022/23 award – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could look to the Bundesliga for a long-term successor to Mo Salah.

The Egyptian has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, although his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that the 31-year-old will be staying at Anfield for another season at least.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped Calciomercato from claiming that the Reds’ number 11 ‘is about to say goodbye’ to his current club, with Karim Adeyemi named as one prospective successor on Merseyside.

Hailed for his searing pace by his manager Edin Terzic following a Champions League game earlier this year (BT Sport), Adeyemi was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2022/23, a telltale sign of his enormous quality and potential.

The 21-year-old already has more than 50 goals in his senior club career, with a respectable haul of nine in 33 appearances so far for Borussia Dortmund (Transfermarkt).

While he’s played primarily as a centre-forward, the Germany international is also comfortable on either flank (Transfermarkt), so he could potentially be a long-term successor to Salah whenever the Egyptian leaves Liverpool.

Such versatility indicates that Adeyemi would fit the profile of attacker that Jurgen Klopp likes, with the Reds boss deploying the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in a variety of roles during their respective Anfield careers.

Also, at his age, he’d be signed as someone who’s yet to enter their prime but already has a proven reputation in a major European league.

We hope that Salah’s exit from Liverpool is some way off yet, but the German looks like exactly the kind of player we should be looking to bring in when the time eventually comes to say goodbye to our iconic number 11.

