Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool are in for a ‘proper game’ against Newcastle; highlights Eddie Howe’s ‘really good business’

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Liverpool are in for a ‘proper game’ when they travel to St. James’ Park on Sunday.

The Reds have taken four points from their opening two games while Newcastle thrashed Aston Villa on the opening weekend before falling to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City last week.

The Anfield outfit completed a double over the Magpies last term but our German tactician is aware of the threat that they’ll pose this weekend – especially following the signings of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

“It’s an away game at Newcastle,” Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com). “Newcastle are an incredibly strong team, qualified for the Champions League, fully deserved. Super development under Eddie Howe, I have to say, smart business. I don’t want to miss anybody but probably the two standouts in this window: Tonali and Barnes. Really good business.

“Super-intense style, massive atmosphere there, so this is a tough one. Played a really good first game where Aston Villa were really good as well, to be honest. In the end, the result didn’t reflect probably the full game, but in the end how they used their counter-attacks and stuff like this was absolutely exceptional. The speed they have is really good.

“Newcastle since last year at least, they don’t concede a lot but score. So that’s a proper game, and we tried since Sunday night to make sure that we are ready for it. That’s it.”

Eddie Howe has done a great job since taking over in the north east back in November 2021.

He guided them to a top four finish last term meaning they’ll be competing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2002/03 campaign.

They have numerous quality players but a lot of the Toon Army’s success has been built on hard work and togetherness.

Newcastle will be wary of the threat Klopp’s side pose swell, though.

Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota were all on the scoresheet against Bournemouth last weekend while Dominik Szoboszlai impressed in the middle of the park and Wataru Endo looked comfortable on his debut.

The midfield battle is one that needs to be won at St. James’ Park if we’re to have any chance of taking something from the game.

Let’s hope we can put in another strong performance and pick up a huge three points on the road.

