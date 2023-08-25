Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s response to Salah question amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool fans may have become somewhat uncertain about the future of Mo Salah in the last 24 hours or so with Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad having ‘concrete interest’ in signing the Egyptian King.

Numerous stars from European football have completed moves to the Middle East this summer with eye-watering wages on offer.

The Reds have already lost Fabinho, Bobby Firmino and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League but Jurgen Klopp has now made it clear that our No. 11 will not be going anywhere (in comments relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on X).

Klopp asked if Salah is still committed to LFC: "100%." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 25, 2023

Since signing for Liverpool from Roma in 2017 the 31-year-old has become recognised as one of the best players in the world.

He’s scored a staggering amount of goals (187 in 307 appearances) and it’s fair to say that the success we’ve tasted in recent years wouldn’t have been possible without the former Chelsea man.

There was uncertainty about Salah’s future last summer until he penned a new deal until 2026.

And with the interest being shown in him from the Middle East the Egypt international’s agent spoke out on X recently claiming the player wouldn’t have signed a new deal last year if he was considering leaving the club anytime soon.

The forward appears happy on Merseyside and after a disappointing campaign for the club last time out he’ll be hungrier than ever to pick up some silverware this season.

🇸🇦 Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia this summer? 🇸🇦 💬 Jurgen Klopp: pic.twitter.com/r3SBuxM3zk — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 25, 2023

