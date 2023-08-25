(Video) Liverpool bosses will love Lewis Koumas’ work rate to set up James Norris goal for U21s

Liverpool’s under-21s comfortably defeated their Southampton counterparts in Premier League 2 on Friday evening, with Lewis Koumas coming to the fore for Barry Lewtas’ side.

The visitors came away with a 3-0 win, with the Welsh youngster opening the scoring, while he also provided the assist for James Norris’ late clincher.

The application shown by the 17-year-old to set up that third goal will have been noted by the Reds’ coaching staff, as he shrugged off the close attention of the Saints left-back before carrying the ball to by byline.

Koumas’ opponent continued to press but couldn’t prevent the Welshman from teeing up his teammate to make it 3-0 with a tidy finish.

The work rate he showed in not letting the Southampton defender get the better of him will have delighted Lewtas and his fellow Liverpool coaches.

You can see the clip of Norris’ goal below, via @LFC on Twitter/X: