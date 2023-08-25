Exclusive: Club chiefs share Liverpool’s standing in race for ‘multi-functional’ midfielder

Liverpool are understood to not currently be pushing to sign Manu Kone this summer, according to Tobi Altschäffl.

This comes despite the Gladbach man being classified as the more ideal ‘multi-functional’ option (in Altschaffl’s opinion) in comparison to another Reds target in Ryan Gravenberch.

“I can tell you I had some talks with really high-up representatives of Gladbach and it’s not Liverpool who are leading [for Manu Kone] at the moment,” the SportBILD reporter exclusively informed Empire of the Kop (from 10:28).

“They told me they knew about the interest, we were talking about that before, but it’s not like Liverpool are pushing to get Kone.

“I don’t think the Kone-Liverpool topic is too hot at the moment, but let’s wait and see what will happen in the last few days of this exciting transfer window.”

There is expected to be some movement on the front of the Bayern Munich midfielder as we cross into the weekend, sources close to Empire of the Kop have suggested, though time is quickly running out for the Merseysiders to complete their summer wishlist before 1st September.

At this point in time, it certainly seems as if the Dutch international is at the front of the queue (or at least thereabouts) as we enter a critical time in the window.

There’s enough time yet for a change of heart, of course, from decision-makers at L4, should negotiations with Bayern – who have proven difficult customers before with regard to the former Ajax prodigy – be too difficult to navigate at this stage.

With Thomas Tuchel thought to have given the player his blessing to depart the club (a position not entirely borne out of selflessness given the manager’s clear desire for a new No.6), however, it should, theoretically, be a matter of meeting Bayern’s price-tag.

