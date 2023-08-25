Liverpool now told there isn’t enough time to complete crucial transfer this summer – Falk

Christian Falk has warned that there may not be enough time left in the window for Liverpool to agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapie.

The Bundesliga defender has been linked with the Merseysiders of late amid their ongoing pursuit of a centre-half this summer.

However, with the price-tag likely to be set beyond the £59.9m mark, it’s a transfer that could be too complicated for both parties to agree on in less than a week ahead of the window closing on 1st September.

“There are many Premier League clubs interested in Piero Hincapie. Liverpool could be one of them,” the BILD writer wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“I don’t think there’s enough time to make the deal, as Leverkusen don’t want to sell. If they were forced to think about it, it would have to be a high price – €70m and more.

“I don’t think it’s the right moment for Liverpool to spend this money. I think Schamdtke will know that.

“Leverkusen are very interested in a loan deal for Luke Chambers – they really want him. This could happen, and so you see there talks between Leverkusen and Jorg Schmadtke, but I think he knows it will be too difficult to get Hincapie.”

With the midfield still taking up the priority, it’s possible that the signing of a left-side centre-back could be left to the very last minute.

In terms of profile, we do have to question whether Hincapie would be the ideal fit given how clear it has been made that the club is looking for a younger talent comfortable with being lower down in the pecking order.

It’s difficult to imagine the Ecuadorian (who can play at left-back, it’s worth highlighting) happily playing second-fiddle to Virgil van Dijk for at least the next year, if not longer.

Unless, of course, Jurgen Klopp and Co. have plans of phasing out Andy Robertson to accommodate a left-sided defensive option capable of smoothly slotting into a back-three when we’re in possession playing the new box formation.

One to take with a pinch of salt, perhaps, Reds!

