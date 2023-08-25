(Video) Neil Jones gives encouraging injury update on Liverpool duo who’ll miss Newcastle clash

Neil Jones has offered an encouraging injury update on two Liverpool players who’ll be missing for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara wouldn’t be fit for the game at St James’ Park, while Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt to feature against the Magpies (LFC official website).

However, taking to his Covering Liverpool YouTube channel, the journalist has relayed positive updates on the midfield duo.

Neil Jones stated: “Curtis has had an ankle problem but Jurgen said he should be back in training on Monday, which is a boost. It’s not a long-term injury. He’s someone who could do with a bit of luck. Liverpool could do with having him in their squad going forward.

“Thiago is also expected back in full training on Monday. He’s had a little bit of a delay since coming back from hip surgery at the backend of last season. Liverpool will be pretty cautious with him.

“Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are out for Newcastle but back in training from next Monday and should be available for the Aston Villa game.”

The 22-year-old sat out the Bournemouth clash six days ago, while the Spain international has been sidelined for the last four months, so to have them both back in full training from Monday will be most welcome for Klopp and Liverpool.

Injuries have been the bane of many a Reds fan’s existence over the past year, so let’s hope they aren’t a recurring theme throughout the season.

