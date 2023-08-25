Liverpool linked with surprise move for ex-Man City man if ‘special’ player leaves the club – report

Although Jurgen Klopp has insisted Mo Salah is going nowhere this summer the Egyptian continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Despite the eye-watering finances on offer in the Middle East our No. 11’s agent has confirmed that the player remains committed to Liverpool having only signed a new deal last summer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

But in the unlikely event the former AS Roma man does decide to leave the club, either this summer or next, Calcio Mercato (via Rousing The Kop) are reporting that the Reds are weighing up a move for Leroy Sane as his replacement.

READ MORE: Key Newcastle man returns to fitness ahead of Liverpool clash but Eddie Howe rules two players out

The Germany international, who signed for Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2021, is one of the most talented wingers in Europe and scored 14 goals and registered ten assists last term (across all competitions).

He also found the back of the net twice last weekend as the Bundesliga champions began their campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen.

The report adds that Juventus’ Federico Chiesa is a player that will also be considered if Salah leaves the club.

It’ll be a sad day when the 31-year-old, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘special’ (as quoted by The Guardian), moves on from Anfield but for now let’s enjoy it while it lasts and hope he can fire us towards more silverware this term.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️