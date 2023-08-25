Liverpool dealt huge blow ahead of Newcastle clash; ‘incredibly talented’ 24 y/o now a ‘doubt’

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow ahead of Sunday’s clash with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side received positive news earlier this week after Alexis Mac Allister’s red card against against Bournemouth was overturned but the German tactician admitted in his press conference this morning (as relayed by Neil Jones on X) that Ibou Konate is a doubt for the trip to the north east with a muscle injury.

The Frenchman, who Klopp has previously labelled ‘incredibly talented’ (as quoted by Metro), has started Liverpool’s opening two games alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence but it appears that the 24-year-old now faces a race against time to be deemed fit to play while Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones will also be unavailable as they continue their recoveries.

Klopp says Thiago and Curtis Jones should return to training on Monday. Ibrahima Konaté is a doubt for Newcastle game.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 25, 2023

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are our current options in reserve so it’ll be interesting to see which player is selected to face Eddie Howe’s side.

If Konate is to be ruled out against the Magpies his pace and strength will be sorely missed with Newcastle’s frontline full of speed with the likes of Aleksander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron.

The situation will only strengthen calls for a new central defender to be signed before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Reds have been linked recently with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie but Christian Falk believes the Merseysiders do not have enough time to get a deal over the line.

It’d be great to see our No. 5 on the pitch at St. James’ Park but if he does miss out let’s hope he’s back in time to face Aston Villa at Anfield on September 3.

