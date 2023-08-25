Liverpool should persist with 3-2-2-3 system but incomings are crucial

Liverpool struggled in the 2022/23 Premier League season while using Jurgen Klopp’s typical 4-3-3 setup.

The Reds failed to finish in the top four and will face a year in the UEFA Europa League as a result, although the team’s results improved once Klopp switched to a 3-2-2-3 formation when in possession.

Liverpool’s improved form also coincided with the return of key players such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota from injury. It is certainly unclear whether LFC’s struggles were down to personnel or tactics, or perhaps even a combination of the two.

Here we will look at why Liverpool should persevere with the 3-2-2-3 system long-term.

Heavy midfield investment could suit the 3-2-2-3

The midfield area lacked greatly in terms of compactness in the 2022/23 campaign and was easily penetrated. An improvement in personnel is vital if Liverpool are to return to being competitive at the top of the Premier League this season.

There is confidence in some quarters that Liverpool will address their midfield woes in the transfer market, but to what system could the players they sign be best suited? Klopp has already secured the signature of three midfield signings, and the club have been linked with an abundance of others.

The Reds could potentially sign a fourth midfielder this summer, which would suggest that Klopp could favour a midfield-heavy 3-2-2-3 system. The fate of Liverpool’s recruitment could have a strong impact on what tactics the manager opts to deploy this season.

If Liverpool can vastly improve their midfield depth, then they could be well-suited to utilise the modern system which would offer them increased compactness out of possession.

A switch to the 3-2-2-3 could come at the expense of a club legend

The 3-2-2-3 system relies on one full-back inverting into the midfield area and the other tucking into central defence. Andrew Robertson has been handed the more conservative full-back role for Liverpool, and so far it has not suited him.

In adapting to the newly-devised system permanently, the Reds may have to shift their legendary left-back out of the starting XI, even if moving one of the best full-backs in the world to the bench is certainly a huge price to pay in order for Liverpool to successfully undergo a long-term change in the system.

Ultimately, if the 3-2-2-3 is to be a success, the Reds will need to sign a left-sided defender who will prioritise covering defensive areas over attacking movements.

The system Liverpool deployed for the latter part of last season has certainly shown huge promise, but the only question mark remaining is whether they can acquire the necessary personnel to fit the system. The 4-3-3 may have been outgrown by Klopp’s team, and opposition sides have seemingly worked out how to nullify it.

A change to a more modern approach of the 3-2-2-3 is necessary at Anfield if they are to keep up with their competitive rivals Manchester City. Guardiola’s team conquered Europe while using a similar tactical shape in possession, and it is time for Klopp to go all in and follow suit.

A permanent system change could be advantageous for Liverpool, but there must be no holding back in the transfer market in order to make it a success.

