Offer made: Liverpool submit bid for midfield target; Reds receive swift response – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool have submitted an offer for one of their long-standing midfield transfer targets and received a swift reply.

Tuttomercatoweb have claimed that the Reds put forward a bid of €48m (£41.1m) for Ryan Gravenberch, although it has been promptly rejected by Bayern Munich, who want to keep the Dutchman ‘at all costs’ despite his apparent eagerness to leave.

Christian Falk has suggested that the 21-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, having struggled for game-time in the Bundesliga, and that Thomas Tuchel has given permission for him to depart the Allianz Arena.

READ MORE: (Video) Neil Jones gives encouraging injury update on Liverpool duo who’ll miss Newcastle clash

READ MORE: Liverpool linked with surprise move for ex-Man City man if ‘special’ player leaves the club – report

Considering that Bayern purchased Gravenberch for just £16m from Ajax (GOAL), we’re a little surprised that they’ve turned their nose up at Liverpool’s reported offer which’d enable them to make a >150% profit on a bit-part player.

The Dutchman has started a paltry three Bundesliga games for Tuchel’s side since his move from Amsterdam last summer (WhoScored), so it’s not as if the Bavarians would be dispensing with a core presence of their squad.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Nonetheless, we’d be inclined to take this report with a pinch of salt, given that their claim of Bayern’s desperation to keep the 21-year-old clashes with Falk’s suggestion that the manager is fine with selling him.

Even with three midfielders already brought in during the summer, the numerous exits in that department from Anfield would make another addition quite welcome, particularly with some of Jurgen Klopp’s current options nursing injuries.

Ideally, Liverpool can tempt the Bundesliga champions with an irrefusable offer between now and next Friday’s transfer deadline.

#Ep86 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️