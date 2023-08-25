Liverpool told the price they must pay to sign PL midfielder who they’ve already enquired about – Football Insider

Despite already signing three new midfielders this summer Liverpool remain interested in adding another new face to their options in the middle of the park.

The Reds have been linked with numerous players including Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure and Jurgen Klopp’s side have now been told the price they must pay to sign the latter.

Football Insider are reporting that the Eagles will not let the 23-year-old leave the club for any less than £70m.

The former Lens man is under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027 and was named Palace’s Player of the Season last term – pipping the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to the award.

It’s therefore no surprise that Roy Hodgson’s side have slapped a hefty price tag on the Mali international with the former Reds boss insisting he doesn’t want to lose any of his players this summer.

Liverpool completed the surprise signing of 30-year-old Wataru Endo from Stuttgart last week but remain on the lookout for further midfield reinforcements.

Doucoure, a player who the Anfield outfit have already enquired about, would offer immense protection to our backline and has already shown during his debut campaign in the Premier League that he has what it takes to shine at the highest level.

We were willing to spend over £110m on signing Moises Caicedo so it’s clear that we do have the funds required to sign the Palace No. 28.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether Klopp and Co. believe £70m is a reasonable asking price for the dynamic midfielder.

The Evening Standard’s Dom Smith has claimed recently that despite the south London’s outfit’s asking price for the player Liverpool believe they can secure his signature for as little as £58m.

