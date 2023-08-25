Exclusive: Liverpool set for crunch weekend transfer ‘talks’; fourth midfielder potentially incoming

Liverpool are set to continue talks with Bayern Munich over the weekend for the potential transfer of wantaway midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Steve Kay was among a host of sources to confirm that the former Ajax star is keen on a departure from the Allianz Arena this summer, with it likewise understood that Thomas Tuchel has approved the possible exit.

“Talks are continuing, the latest I’ve been told is there will be more talks over the weekend,” the Football Transfers journalist exclusively informed Empire of the Kop.

“Liverpool will want to get this tied up quick, as there’s only seven days left in the transfer window.

“Look, Gravenberch’s career at Bayern doesn’t seem to be going anywhere – he’s been told now that they would sell. Gravenberch wants to leave.

“There’s the Euros in 2024 in June. In that Liverpool midfield, I think he’d be a star. Even as a rival supporter, I’d be really looking forward to seeing him in the Premier League.”

The Reds are understood to be happy to sanction a £20m bid for the player, though it’s expected the Bavarians’ asking price will exceed that figure.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

With only a week left in the window – not to mention the very public nature of the club’s transfer kitty following the ill-fated Moises Caicedo transfer saga – however, one might imagine Jurgen Klopp’s men have little in the way of wiggle room when it comes to negotiations.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Club chiefs share Liverpool’s standing in race for ‘multi-functional’ midfielder

READ MORE: Liverpool now told there isn’t enough time to complete crucial transfer this summer – Falk

As ever, of course, we won’t engage in a deal that doesn’t reflect how our recruitment team value a target, though we’d hope there would be some allowance for the potential impact of our prior transfer attempts on such a move.

With the player wanting to go and both managers apparently keen on the transfer, the circumstances do appear ripe to produce a favourable outcome.

Hopefully we’ll witness a breakthrough take place over the weekend to allow us enough time to put all our energy into finding a viable centre-back solution from the market.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl🎙️