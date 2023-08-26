Liverpool may need to wait until January to try and land 22y/o after several failed attempts

Liverpool may need to wait until January to try and land one of their summer transfer targets, having seen several bids knocked back in recent weeks.

According to Football Insider, Fluminense are unwilling to part with Andre Trindade at this moment in time due to their ongoing participation in the Copa Libertadores and have already turned down multiple offers from the Reds for the 22-year-old.

He scored in their quarter-final first leg win over Olimpia in the early hours of Friday morning, with the second leg taking place at 1:30am UK time next Friday – less than 24 hours before the transfer window closes here.

With the Brazilian club aiming to become champions of South America for the first time in their history, they’re determined not to let any key assets leave before the end of the summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool may miss out on reported transfer target – but it could help with another Reds pursuit

READ MORE: Liverpool could seek to repeat Gakpo coup with swoop for £25.7m wizard who’s making waves in Europe

Fluminense have made their standpoint very clear, so realistically Liverpool aren’t going to complete a deal for Andre before Friday’s transfer deadline.

It therefore may be in the Reds’ best interests to focus their attention elsewhere this week and instead look towards laying the groundwork for a move for the 22-year-old during the autumn once his club’s Copa Libertadores involvement concludes.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with:

I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

The interest in the Brazilian arose from a need for a defensive midfielder once it became clear that Fabinho was heading for Saudi Arabia, so it remains to be seen how LFC are fixed in that department when the January transfer window rolls around.

Of course, there’s no reason why Liverpool can’t try to secure a move for him ahead of the winter market either, particularly if Fluminense go the distance in the South American tournament and interest in him ramps up from elsewhere.

Andre won’t be a priority for the remainder of the summer transfer window, but don’t be surprised if the Reds work on a potential deal for him during the autumn months.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl 🎙️