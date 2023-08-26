Liverpool lead two Premier League rivals in chase for 23 y/o Trent alternative – report

Liverpool reportedly lead the chase for an Italian full-back ahead of two fellow Premier League clubs.

Calciomercato have claimed that the Reds are ‘above’ Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in the pursuit of Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus, who earlier this summer had considered letting the 23-year-old depart either on loan or permanently.

However, he could now be tricky to acquire, having won over Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri and started in their season-opening 3-0 win at Udinese last weekend.

Cambiaso played as a left wing-back for Juventus in their Serie A opener last Sunday, but he offers the flexibility to be deployed in numerous roles.

As per Transfermarkt, he’s played in central midfield and on both flanks, both as a roving wing-back and a more conventional full-back.

To that effect, Jurgen Klopp might consider him as a right-back alternative for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could duly be played in the middle of the park with the comfort of knowing that there’s a bespoke option on the right-hand side of defence.

The Liverpool boss might be wary of not wanting to stunt the development of Conor Bradley, though, with the Northern Ireland international making a strong case for himself in pre-season to feature sporadically for the Reds’ first team during the 2023/24 campaign.

Thankfully, Cambiaso’s versatility would offer the German great scope in deciding how best to deploy him in the team, so it’s little wonder LFC are hoping to fend off two of their domestic rivals for the 23-year-old, or that Juventus now want to keep him.

