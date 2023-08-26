(Video) De Bruyne picks out Liverpool ‘leader’ as best player in his position in Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has picked out one Liverpool player as the best exponent of his position in the Premier League.

The Manchester City playmaker was asked by Sky Sports to rank the best centre-backs in the division at the moment, with Virgil van Dijk shortlisted alongside Thiago Silva and Lisandro Martinez.

Without hesitation, the Belgian went for the Reds’ Dutch colossus when asked who was the hardest of the three to face as an opponent.

Speaking about Van Dijk, De Bruyne gushed: “Rolls Royce. He’s got everything. Obviously I known him well but he’s got right foot, left foot, speed, height – he’s a leader. Thiago also is amazing but I just think Virgil’s got that little bit more.”

Liverpool fans might also have enjoyed the Man City star’s comparatively unflattering verdict on Martinez, with the 32-year-old saying: “Lisandro, he’s a good player but I just don’t know him well enough. I’ve not seen him enough and I only played against him once or twice.”

Despite many critics queuing up to take aim at the Reds’ imperious number 4 over the past few months, his standing within the game is evident from this endorsement by a man who’s twice been named PFA Player of the Year.

Class is indeed permanent.

You can see the clip of De Bruyne’s rankings below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter/X: