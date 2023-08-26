Journo hints Liverpool are given green light to pounce for Bundesliga ace after 30% price slash

Christian Falk has hinted that Liverpool have been given the green light to make a move for one of their long-standing midfield targets in the final days of the summer market.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone was first linked with the Reds at the outset of the transfer window and has resurfaced as one of the foremost names who’s believed on the radar at Anfield.

The Bundesliga club are seemingly braced for an offer from Merseyside and have even reduced his asking price by 30%, with the 22-year-old now available for just €35m (£30m).

In a column for The Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Falk wrote: “There’s also Manu Kone to consider. I heard Gladbach is also expecting an offer from Liverpool soon because, after his injury, he’s become cheaper – before a suitor would have to pay about €50m, now you can get him, perhaps, for about €35m. So it’s up to Liverpool to make the next move.

“Bayern and Gladbach will be open to talks. PSG are still interested in Kone, so there could be a big competition for the player if Liverpool firmly enter the race.

“You saw with the Wataru Endo deal, Liverpool have a man with the German market in his eyes in Jorg Schmadtke. It will be easier for him to do a deal in Germany than what they’ve tried in Brazil.”

Kone has been sidelined ever since injuring his knee while representing France at the European Under-21 Championships in June, which appears to have made him more disposable in Monchengladbach’s eyes.

Transfermarkt suggest that the midfielder could be back in action from early September, so the circumstances might be favourable for Liverpool if they still wish to swoop for the 22-year-old.

A 30% price cut makes him an inviting candidate to consider for the Reds, and with his club primed for an offer from Anfield, it seems as if they’ve accepted that he could move on from Borussia-Park.

As Falk has said, the onus is now on LFC to make their move with Friday’s transfer deadline looming, and with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich seemingly interested.

Let’s see if Liverpool act upon their reported interest now that Monchengladbach are seemingly prepared to lose Kone.

