‘Wow’ – Graeme Bailey’s claim on Ryan Gravenberch will have Liverpool fans hollering with glee

Graeme Bailey’s recent comments on Ryan Gravenberch could potentially send Liverpool fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in the final week of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions are seemingly willing to dispense with the Dutchman as they try to secure Joao Palhinha from Fulham (Football Insider), and the 90min journalist has now issued an update which’ll leave Reds supporters hollering with glee.

Bailey told the Talking Transfers podcast: “I did say watch out for Gravenberch because I thought he was still going to play a massive part in this window, not just for Liverpool. It could be United as well.

“He wants to come to England; the player wants to come. Thomas Tuchel, from what we’re hearing, he’s getting sick of Gravenberch’s whinging. He’s not going to start and he’s said to the Bayern hierarchy ‘let him go now so we can bring in someone else’.

“I think there’s a very good chance Gravenberch is in the Premier League by the time we talk next Friday. I think the chances are it might be Liverpool.”

Bailey added: “I think Gravenberch ticks a lot of boxes and the price to be permanent, I was told from our German sources £20m, I was like, ‘wow’. Basically, they’re getting their money back, that’s all they paid Ajax. That would be a remarkable deal for Liverpool.

“I think when we’re talking next Friday, there’s a good chance he’ll be a new Premier League signing. I can guarantee it’ll be in red, yes [either Liverpool or Man United].”

There are plenty of positives to take from Bailey’s update, chiefly the suggestion that Liverpool appear to be the favourites to land Gravenberch and that he could be signed for as little as £20m.

Tuchel’s apparent eagerness to offload the 21-year-old could also play into our hands, even if United are lurking as well.

There could be a possible red flag over the midfielder’s ‘whinging’, which may hint at an attitude which needs to be curbed, but having started only three Bundesliga games since last August, you can see why he’d be disenchanted in Munich.

Reports from Italy this week mentioned a bid of €48m (£41.1m) being rejected by Bayern, although we’d be more inclined to trust the verdict of a reliable reporter in Bailey, so for him to suggest that £20m could be enough to sign Gravenberch is massively encouraging.

If Liverpool can bring in the 21-year-old for such an amount this week, it’d represent a tremendous finish to a tumultuous summer transfer windows for the Reds.

