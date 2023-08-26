Klopp issues honest transfer window admission as deadline day nears

Jurgen Klopp has once again communicated how much he is looking forward to the end of another transfer window ahead of deadline day on 1st September.

Wild rumours are nothing new at this stage of the season, certainly not the increased number as the end of the window draws closer, with perhaps one of the wildest stories yet being Liverpool’s reported interest in a forward at a time when the department in question is fully-stocked.

“I was always glad when transfer windows are over!” the 55-year-old spoke to reporters (as relayed by the Liverpool Echo). “I’m absolutely in it. While this window is open… I’m not sure what the percentage of true stories is in the newspapers, so thank God I’m not in it, but I’m pretty sure there have been times where I’ve been asked about something and I’ve thought ‘eh, I don’t even know the player’.”

One can only imagine the number of names to have drawn a raised eyebrow and a chuckle from the club’s recruitment staff that have been circulated in the press.

One name we’re certainly hoping carries a bit more weight in the corridors of power at the AXA training centre, however, is that of Bayern Munich’s underused (and reportedly wantaway) young star, Ryan Gravenberch.

Empire of the Kop sources, not to mention Bayern insider Christian Falk, have made clear that the 21-year-old’s current desire is to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with available minutes in the German top-flight set to be few and far between.

Though we now appear to have a midfield three that doesn’t entirely attract gritted teeth and grimaces following the signing of a No.6 in Wataru Endo, the additional transfer of a multi-functional midfielder like the former Ajax man would no doubt further alleviate fears.

It’s our understanding too that not only is Klopp aware the player exists – he’s a big fan too! A positive sign, one might think.

