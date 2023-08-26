Talks advanced: Liverpool closing in on next signing; Reds chiefs already discussing fifth transfer – 90 Min

Liverpool’s talks with Bayern Munich over the future of Ryan Gravenberch are understood to have entered an ‘advanced stage’.

90 Min have now reported that the German outfit’s stance toward a sale is ‘softening’, whilst decision-makers at Anfield are thought to be already discussing a follow-up transfer for a centre-back.

That will, as ever of course, depend entirely on the right profile being identified at a value the recruitment team feel isn’t extortionate. To what extent this is possible after the club broadcasted its budget to the world in the failed Moises Caicedo saga remains to be seen.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

At this current point, it’s understood the Dutch international is keen on an exit from the Bundesliga, whilst both Liverpool and Manchester United have emerged as possible candidates for his signature.

READ MORE: Klopp issues honest transfer window admission as deadline day nears

READ MORE: ‘Signed and sealed’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update amid Liverpool’s weekend push

One might imagine, risky a comment as it may seen after Chelsea beat out our interest in both Romeo Lavia and their Ecuadorian recruit, that Anfield would still be the likeliest destination given the Red Devils’ current financial difficulties.

Jurgen Klopp, for what it’s worth, has been a long-term admirer of the Ajax Academy product, so we can only hope his influence helps push a possible transfer over to completion at a time when we desperately need another body in the middle of the park.

There’s a secondary consideration too (though by no means less critical), as we’re quickly running out of time left to properly pursue a backup centre-back.

That’s a need we can’t go without fulfilling after a warning shot was already supplied two games in in the form of Ibrahima Konate’s injury concern.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl🎙️