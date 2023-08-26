Contact made: Liverpool enter talks to sign powerful pass master from Champions League top seeds

Liverpool have reportedly entered talks to sign a midfielder from one of this season’s Champions League top seeds.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds are in ‘close contact’ over a possible move for Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer, although it’s ‘still unclear’ as to the progress of the negotiations between the two clubs.

The 23-year-old had previously indicated that he isn’t interested in a move to Serie A, following reported interest from Lazio and AC Milan, but it’s unknown whether that also applies to the Premier League.

Wieffer had an important part to play in Feyenoord’s Eredivisie triumph last season, featuring in 25 league games and starting 18 (WhoScored), and he stood out for a couple of traits in particular.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders outside Europe’s five main league for aerial duels won per 90 over the past year (3.35 per game).

He’s also adept at getting the ball into dangerous areas, averaging 7.92 progressive passes per match, which puts him in the 93rd percentile among positional peers.

Wieffer plays primarily as a defensive midfielder but also frequently lines out in a number 8 role, and he can even be deployed at centre-back if the occasion requires (Transfermarkt), a flexibility which’ll surely endear him to Jurgen Klopp.

A powerful midfield operator with an eye for a dangerous pass, the 23-year-old mightn’t be a household name across Europe just yet, but could be a shrewd coup if Liverpool manage to bring him in before Friday night’s transfer deadline.

