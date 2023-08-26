Fabrizio Romano explains how Salah could still leave Liverpool this summer

Another Liverpool player. Another series of reports linking said player to Saudi Arabia’s ludicrously rich Pro League.

Mo Salah has the “honour” of being the latest Red to garner serious interest from Al-Ittihad, even despite multiple statements from the footballer’s agent, manager and club making clear that he’s not for sale.

This has been confirmed by transfer insider and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano who noted that the only way the Egyptian would be departing Anfield this summer would be if he were to force a move: “The only way to open this story is for the player to force his way out of Liverpool and this is not happening as of today.”

Whilst you can never say never (certainly not in our case after watching both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson happily accept the riches offered by the Middle East), it’s difficult to imagine the former Roma man kicking up a fuss.

We may have to take more of a concerned stance in a year’s time when the player turns 32 with only a year left on his contract, of course, though not whilst he finds himself at the peak of his powers with two years to go in the world’s most competitive league.

Put simply, it’s just not a transfer that’s likely to happen, nor one Liverpool would even be prepared to sanction.

No… let us put it another way. The kind of money it would take to vaguely sway the club would inspire the dropping of silver spoons from signet-ringed fingers en masse in the palaces across the globe, never mind shocked looks at phone screens from the average fan.

If Mo Salah is going to force his way out of Merseyside, away from an outfit where he is worshipped, it won’t be for Saudi Arabia. Sorry!

