‘Signed and sealed’: Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update amid Liverpool’s weekend push

The impending transfer of Gabri Veiga to Saudi Arabia may, perhaps, be considered a reminder to decision-makers at Anfield of the necessity of haste in the current window.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal in question (for the formerly Liverpool-linked midfielder) on X on Saturday morning, reporting that ‘documents are signed and sealed’ following a breakthrough on Friday night.

Given that the former Celta Vigo man is considered one of the brightest talents in his age group (at the tender age of 21), any nervousness on the Merseysiders’ part when it comes to other linked targets (say Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone – both 22) would be entirely understandable.

In any event, in light of exclusive news acquired by Empire of the Kop on Friday regarding crunch transfer talks with Bayern Munich over the weekend for Ryan Gravenberch, we’d wonder whether the Saudi threat will hasten any negotiations.

Christian Falk of SportBILD made clear that we are prepared to fork out as much as £20m for the Dutch international, though it’s likely to fall short of the figure bosses at the Allianz Arena have in mind for another of Europe’s most highly-regarded talents.

The need for Liverpool is, of course, by this point not only great but extremely well-documented after a very messy (and visible) failed transfer saga over Moises Caicedo.

Whatever expectations we had over controlling the asking price will, realistically, have to be tempered if we’re to get any further business done and dusted.

