Liverpool gem hailed for his ‘football brain’ could leave Anfield in final week of transfer window

One young Liverpool player could depart Anfield on loan in the final week of the transfer window, according to reports.

Hull Live have stated that a clutch of Championship clubs are chasing a temporary move for Tyler Morton before Friday night’s transfer deadline, with the Reds keen to see the 20-year-old loaned out again for this season in order to gain first-team experience.

Hull City are believed to be among the sides hoping to pounce upon that situation and could well make a move for him in the coming days. The report didn’t explicitly mention any other club with designs on landing the midfielder.

While a number of young Liverpool players enhanced their reputations during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Germany and Singapore, Morton was unfortunately not involved with Jurgen Klopp’s squad. That’s because he was continuing his rehabilitation from a foot fracture he suffered in April while on loan a Blackburn.

That spell at Ewood Park enabled him to feature regularly at senior level, featuring 46 times for Rovers as he took to life in the Championship with aplomb (Transfermarkt).

He’s already made a big impression on his current manager, with Klopp describing the 20-year-old’s ‘football brain’ as ‘absolutely exceptional’ after his performance away to AC Milan in December 2021 (Hull Live) – quite a compliment to be given to someone who was then a teenager.

With the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott already established as first-team players, and others such as Bobby Clark and James McConnell impressing in pre-season, Morton could find it very difficult to get senior game-time at Liverpool during the 2023/24 campaign.

Ideally, a club like Hull – who’ve made a bright start in the Championship – will give him the minutes he deserves at first-team level, enabling him to return to Anfield in a few months’ time with a more developed skill set.

