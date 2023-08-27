(Video) Alisson Becker left in stitches as Darwin Nunez shows off his English during live interview

Liverpool players were in great spirits following the full-time whistle at St. James’ Park as they picked up another three points with a 2-1 defeat of Newcastle.

Darwin Nunez was the hero with his two stunning finishes late on to snatch the victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he was deservedly named Man of the Match.

He was therefore interviewed live on Sky Sports but due to his inability to speak fluent English goalkeeper Alisson Becker had to act as translator.

Our No. 1 did a superb job and at the end of the interview he asked the Uruguayan to send a message to his supporters in English.

Nunez replied with ‘thank you for your support’ which same much to the amusement of Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold who was also involved with the interview!

Check the hilarious moment below via @LFC_Jota20 on X: