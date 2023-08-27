Bundesliga outfit considering move for 26 y/o ‘monster’ Liverpool player – report

Liverpool fans are expecting a couple more signings before the transfer window slams shut on September 1 but there’s also time for more players to leave the club.

A number of experienced players such as Jordan Henderson, Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Fabinho have all moved on in recent weeks and months and it’s believed that Bundesliga side Stuttgart are showing strong interest in Reds defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Inside Futbol) with the report adding that Jurgen Klopp’s side would prefer to sell the 26-year-old, rather than loan, in order to receive money for his services.

Phillips became a huge favourite at Anfield during the 2020/21 campaign when he was called upon towards the back end of the season after numerous injuries to our defensive options.

Our No. 47, alongside Rhys Williams, stepped up when we needed him most and helped us secure a top four finish against all odds!

The Bolton-born star, who has previously been labelled a ‘monster’ by our German tactician (as quoted by All Football App), made just five appearances for Klopp’s side last term (across all competitions) and although we’d love to see him remain at the club the right decision for him would be to move on and play regularly.

He’s good enough to remain in the Premier League and one thing’s for sure – when Phillips is on the pitch he gives 110%.

The defender has already spent time at the Bundesliga club on loan during the 2019/20 campaign so it could be a move that he’s willing to complete.

