(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Nunez did to Newcastle supporters after his stoppage time winner

Darwin Nunez is the player all Liverpool fans will be speaking about tonight after his stunning performance for the Reds earlier today.

The Uruguayan was introduced as a second half substitute at St. James’ Park with Jurgen Klopp’s side a goal down and a man down following Virgil van Dijk’s dismissal.

READ MORE: ‘Never say never’ – David Ornstein provides Mo Salah update amid Saudi Arabia links

Nunez entered the fray with less than 15 minutes of normal time remaining but it’s fair to say he left his mark on the game with two sublime goals to earn his side all three points.

Liverpool supporters will have also loved how our No. 9 celebrated the goal with such passion and he also left a cheeky wink and kiss for the Newcastle fans watching on behind the goal!

Check the Uruguayan’s antics below via @CF_Compss on X: