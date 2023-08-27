Liverpool told they’ve signed a ‘complete player’ who was the ‘heart and soul’ of his former side

Former Stuttgart midfielder Hansi Muller has claimed Liverpool have signed a ‘complete player’ in the form of Wataru Endo.

The Japan international left the Bundesliga outfit to join Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier this month in a deal worth £16.2m and was handed his first minutes in a red shirt as a second half substitute during last weekend’s defeat of Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old is expected to start later today when the Reds take on Newcastle at St. James’ Park with his tough-tackling and brilliant reading of the game required in the middle of the park.

“I was shocked when I heard that Endo was leaving VfB,” Muller told Sport1 (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “He was the heart and soul of the team, unfortunately he can’t be replaced one-to-one because he’s just a complete player.

“If a player expresses the desire to fulfil his dream with England, then you must not hold it with all your might. His head would then be somewhere else and that would go wrong.”

Following the exit of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia it was imperative that a new deep-lying midfielder was brought in.

We did submit a bid of over £110m for Moises Caicedo but the Ecuadorian instead decided to join Chelsea.

Endo is of course a much cheaper signing but he was hugely popular amongst Stuttgart supporters during his time in Germany and he’ll be excited to show what he’s made of in the Premier League.

During his 30 minute cameo last week he showed exactly what he’ll bring to Klopp’s side with some crucial interceptions and the ability to carry his side upfield.

He appears to be a natural leader and we’ll need him at his absolute best against Newcastle later today.

