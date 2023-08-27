Yet another Liverpool midfielder close to Anfield exit with Championship outfit showing interest – report

Jurgen Klopp has already seen five midfielders leave Liverpool this summer but it appears that there’s still time for another of his current options in the middle of the park to move on – albeit on a temporary basis.

Tyler Morton is attracting interest from Championship outfit Hull City as we approach the final few days of the transfer window, that’s according to Hull Live (via Football League World).

The 20-year-old made 46 appearances while on loan at Blackburn Rovers last term (across all competitions) and with regular minutes likely to be hard to come by at Anfield this season it’s no surprise he’s being linked with another loan move.

The England U20 international burst onto the scene during the 2021/22 campaign as he was called upon by Klopp and Co. on numerous occasions.

He started and impressed at the San Siro as Liverpool defeated AC Milan 2-1 in the Champions League group stages and may were expecting him to become a regular fixture in the side.

Teenage sensation Stefan Bajcetic appears to have surpassed the Wallasey-born talent in the midfield pecking order after a number of immense showings last season so we therefore believe it makes sense for Morton to go and have another campaign playing regular first-team football elsewhere.

Captain Jordan Henderson has already left the club for the Saudi Pro League this summer with Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also seeking pastures new since the end of last season.

