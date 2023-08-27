Diogo Jota decision made as Wataru Endo handed first start – Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool’s starting XI for today’s clash with Newcastle has just dropped with Jurgen Klopp making changes to his team for the first time this season.

After naming the same XI for our clashes with Chelsea and Bournemouth our German tactician has been forced into replacing Ibou Konate with Joel Matip in defence with our No. 5 sustaining a muscle injury.

New midfield signing Wataru Endo, meanwhile, makes his first start for the club since joining from Stuttgart earlier this month with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

The Japan International will be joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield with Klopp naming an exciting front three to face the Magpies.

Alisson Becker starts between the sticks and is protected by a backline of Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk (C), Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Endo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai make up an energetic and tenacious engine room with frightening front three Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah in attack.

We’re set for a thrilling encounter at St. James’ Park – let’s hope we can come out on top and pick up a huge three points!

Check our starting XI below via @LFC on X:

Here’s how we line up for #NEWLIV 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2023

