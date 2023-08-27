Liverpool may replace Salah with Chelsea flop if Saudi move happens – Football Transfers

Rumours continue to swirl around Mo Salah and a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Football Transfers‘ Steve Kay reports that Al-Ittihad are gearing up for a mega-money bid, which will undoubtedly prompt a swift Liverpool reaction should the Egyptian part ways with Anfield.

One name allegedly under consideration is that of wantaway Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

The attacking midfielder spent half a season on loan with Chelsea last term, a spell that hardly drew much in the way of plaudits.

We do, of course, have something of a track record when it comes to turning the Blues’ dust into gold, with Daniel Sturridge and our Egyptian King prime examples.

At 23 years of age, too, there’s plenty of room to develop a talent with bundles of potential – though hopefully not at the expense of a current Liverpool great!

In the meantime, we’ve far bigger priorities to consider amid ongoing concerns over the backline and midfield departments.

