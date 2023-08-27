(Video) Nunez punishes Botman error with sublime finish to draw 10-man Liverpool level at St. James’

Darwin Nunez had not long been introduced into the action at St. James’ Park before he dragged Liverpool level with a sublime finish for Jurgen Klopp’s ten men.

Newcastle had dominated the majority of the second half, as expected with a man advantage, but our No. 9 reacted quickly to pounce on a Sven Botman error and fired home excellently past Nick Pope to even the score at 1-1.

READ MORE: ‘Never say never’ – David Ornstein provides Mo Salah update amid Saudi Arabia links

Anthony Gordon’s strike and Virgil van Dijk’s red card in the first half left the Reds with a uphill task to take anything from the game but Klopp’s side have worked their socks off during the second half.

It’s Nunez’s first goal of the season and his first for the Reds since the 6-1 defeat of Leeds back in April.

Check Nunez’s goal below via @MCFC_TITUS on X: