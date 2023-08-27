(Video) Darwin Nunez sparks wild scenes on Liverpool bench with injury time winner at Newcastle

Darwin Nunez was brought on as a second half substitute with Liverpool down to ten men and not only did the Uruguayan drag the Reds level with a sublime finish he went one better and won the game with a neat finish in injury time.

Newcastle dominated the second half until the final 10 minutes with Jurgen Klopp’s side finally coming to life and growing into the game.

As the hosts pushed for a winner, Mo Salah received the ball inside the Newcastle half and slid the ball through to our No. 9 who fired past Nick Pope to send the travelling Kop absolutely wild.

It was an extremely composed finish from the former Benfica man!

