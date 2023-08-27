‘Never say never’ – David Ornstein provides Mo Salah update amid Saudi Arabia links

David Ornstein has provided an update on Mo Salah’s situation at Liverpool as the Egyptian continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old’s agent and Liverpool have insisted that the player is simply not for sale and that he’s committed to the club after signing a new deal just last summer.

Liverpool have already lost Jordan Henderson, Bobby Firmino and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League but Ornstein cannot see our No. 11 following his former teammates to the Middle East during the current window.

“Never say never in this industry, but as far as I’m aware that reporting is not accurate,” The Athletic journalist told NBC Sports (as quoted by The Boot Room). “I don’t expect this to be Mo Salah’s last game for Liverpool and I don’t expect him to be undergoing a medical any time soon.

“And that’s because while Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Premier League want to sign him, they are committed to trying to bring him to the Saudi Pro League, there are two key factors in this.

“One is Mo Salah’s preference, we don’t seem to be aware of him agitating to leave. Jurgen Klopp said he’s 100% committed to Liverpool and it would need him to do so for this to really gather momentum.

“But two and most importantly Liverpool themselves, they to my understanding have not received any offers for Mo Salah at this point in time.

“They have no intention of letting him go. He signed a contract a year ago, his agent said previous this month when reports of Al-Ittihad being interested for Salah arose, he wouldn’t have signed that contract if he intended to leave this summer.

“Perhaps this situation may rear its head next summer as he’ll have a year to go at that point, maybe some groundwork is being laid now.

“We don’t know if something has changed behind the scenes for this to come up again now.”

Salah has been named in Klopp’s starting XI for today’s clash with Newcastle at St. James’ Park.

After registering his first goal of the campaign against Bournemouth last time out he’ll be eager to add to his tally in the north east.

Since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017 the Egyptian King has become recognised as one of the best players in the world and has helped the club pick up every major trophy possible.

After a dismal campaign for the club last season which saw us miss out on a top four finish and fail to pick up any silverware we believe Salah will be hungrier than ever to have a successful campaign on Merseyside.

