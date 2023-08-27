Mo Salah now reportedly set for Saudi medical amid claims Newcastle is his last LFC game

Liverpool’s talismanic No.11, Mo Salah, could now be set to play his final game in the famous red shirt.

This piece of information comes courtesy of Riyadiyatv (as relayed online by the Liverpool Echo), with it claimed that the Egyptian will feature against Newcastle United before jetting off to the Middle East to complete a medical ahead of a proposed move to Al-Ittihad.

Of course, this is despite repeated assertions to the contrary, with Jurgen Klopp the latest to insist that the club’s fifth all-time top scorer wouldn’t be the latest big name to be snapped up by the Saudi Pro League.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards OR on X with Empire’s one-click X link with: I am voting in @The_FCAs for @empireofthekop in Best Club Content Creator (Premier League)

Likewise, before him, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, ridiculed such suggestions with a far from cryptic post on X.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano explains how Salah could still leave Liverpool this summer

READ MORE: What Crystal Palace are now thinking about Doucoure transfer amid Liverpool interest – report

How coincidental that such a story would appear to be coming to a head right before our upcoming meeting with the Saudi-owned Magpies – how coincidental!

Forget the pinch of salt when reading through these rumours, Reds and just scroll past.

Anyone close to the matter has made it expressly clear that Salah will continue to be a Liverpool player for at least the 2023/24 campaign.

What happens beyond that point, admittedly, remains a mystery, but there’s no question that we’ll continue to see our Egyptian King flying down the wing for quite a while longer.

#Ep87 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Steve Kay & Tobi Altschäffl🎙️