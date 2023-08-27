Shearer left absolutely furious by one refereeing decision during Newcastle’s defeat to Liverpool

Alan Shearer was left furious by one decision during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at St. James’ Park earlier today.
Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being a goal down and a man down when Darwin Nunez was introduced as a second half substitute, the Uruguayan struck twice late on to send the Anfield outfit back to Merseyside with all three points.
But it was a decision early on in the encounter when the score was still goalless which left ex-Newcastle striker and Premier League record goalscorer Shearer fuming.
🤬🤬🤬 consistency. If the first isn’t given then that’s a yellow . #NEWLIV
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 27, 2023
Trent Alexander-Arnold was awarded a yellow card inside six minutes for throwing the ball away after appearing to be fouled by Anthony Gordon.
The Scouser then fouled the former Everton man just a few moments later with many inside the ground, especially the Newcastle coaching staff, expecting referee John Brooks to show our No. 66 a red card.
He instead decided to give Alexander-Arnold his final warning – much to the relief of the England international.
Shearer clearly felt the 24-year-old should’ve been dismissed!
Fucken consistent arse hole Shearer, top quality gob shite, no mention of how Joelinton consistently fouls and gets no yellow card? How many men do you need sent off against you at home to win you crying cunts? Hahahahaha 2-1 dickheads