‘Please…’ – Alisson makes Liverpool players’ stance clear over summer transfer activity

Alisson Becker has insisted that Liverpool’s players don’t feel let down by the club’s summer transfer activity so far.

Despite forecasts of a revolutionary off-season in the market, there have been just three senior arrivals so far at Anfield, with many more players departing the club since May. With only four days remaining in the transfer window, the scope for further additions to Jurgen Klopp’s squad is now rather narrow.

However, the Reds’ number one has made it clear that he and his teammates have no issues with what the business done by the club’s hierarchy up to this point.

Speaking after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Newcastle (via Liverpool Echo), the goalkeeper said: “There are so many talks around us, about our feelings about the transfer window, please don’t put words in our mouth. We are together, we believe in ourselves and we showed that here against Newcastle in a tough place.”

As a Liverpool player, Alisson is sensible enough to know now to rock the boat in public when it comes to the affairs of the club’s powerbrokers, whereas supporters are entitled to have their own unfiltered views on the Reds’ summer transfer activity.

While three midfielders have been signed in the off-season, that’s the least we should expect considering how many have left the club since May. Also, despite a plethora of links with various defenders, none have been brought in up to this point.

We’d much rather see some transfer activity this week than none, but any signings made so late in the window could have an air of panic to them, bringing to mind previous acquisitions such as Arthur Melo, Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

The players currently at Liverpool will simply want to focus on delivering results on the pitch, but those in the boardroom face one of the most important weeks of their careers, with their work over the coming days potentially having huge consequences for the club which employs them.

Let’s just hope that, by 11pm on Friday night, Jurgen Klopp has enough quality and depth in every aspect of his squad.

